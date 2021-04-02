Salman Rushdie reflects on post-colonial India 40 years after release of 'Midnight's Children'

(CNN) Forty years after the publication of "Midnight's Children," author Salman Rushdie said he believes the India he was brought up in "is crumbling."

His acclaimed book, which won the Booker Prize, encompasses 30 years of India's history, spanning independence from Britain in 1947 to the turbulent rule of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Saleem Sinai, the book's protagonist, is born at midnight August 15, 1947, the same time as India became independent from British rule. Rushdie said the child and the country were like twins born together and linked in some way. That's when he realized he would have to tell both their stories.

"I just had to create this architecture in which the life of the family and the life of the child -- the central character -- were kind of mapped on to the existing history of India and Pakistan," he said.

On the book's publication anniversary, CNN spoke with the renowned writer about India's political climate, the importance of free speech across the globe and his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.

