Attack on Jewish family is under investigation by NYPD Hate Crime Task Force

(CNN) An attack on a Jewish family in Manhattan on Wednesday is being investigated by the New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

A man, woman and their 1-year-old child were slashed with a knife on Wednesday, according to Shea, who spoke with CNN Newsroom's Jim Sciutto Friday.

The family was dressed in traditional Hasidic garb, but no anti-Semitic slurs were used during the attack, based on the preliminary investigation, a source in the NYPD told CNN.

Police arrested Darryl Jones, 30, in connection to the incident, the NYPD said in a release.

Jones was arraigned on Friday and charged with one count of attempted murder, three counts of assault in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.