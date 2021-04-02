New York Governor signs bill enacting restrictions on solitary confinement in state prisons and jails

(CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill into law that will enact restrictions on solitary confinement procedures in the state's prisons and jails, according to the governor's office.

The legislation, which was passed by the legislature on March 18, puts a 15-day limit on solitary confinement, making New York one of the first states to follow rules adopted by the United Nations known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, according to the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU). It also bans solitary confinement outright for certain vulnerable populations.

Other measures include reserving solitary confinement for "serious conduct" and offering inmates at least four hours of recreation outside their cells and one hour of outdoor time per day.

The law will go into effect a year after its signing.

"Generations of incarcerated men and women have been subjected to inhumane punishment in segregated confinement with little to no human interaction for extended periods of time and many experience emotional and physical trauma that can last for years," Cuomo said in a news release on Thursday.