GoFundMe page for Asian hate crime assault victim in New York raises more than $172,000 in donations

(CNN) A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the Asian woman injured in the brazen attack caught on camera in midtown Manhattan has raised more than $172,000 in donations as of Thursday evening.

Vilma Kari's daughter, Elizabeth, told CNN she set up the page to raise funds for her mother's recovery and to support the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Elizabeth Kari described the horror she felt when she learned her mother was the latest victim in a recent string of attacks against Asian Americans in her GoFundMe post.

"It goes without saying we have all been watching the news and seeing the attacks on Asian Americans since last year, especially on the elderly all around the country and thought to ourselves, these can be our parents or loved ones," Elizabeth Kari wrote.

"When I received the call this past Monday, March 29th, I couldn't believe when they told me the most recent attack happened to my own mother."

