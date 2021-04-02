How a Bay Area clinic is helping provide vaccines to people experiencing homelessness

Oakland (CNN) While some people nationwide have successfully booked their vaccine appointments online, many others -- including people who are experiencing homelessness -- are struggling to even get access to the booking sites.

That's why in Oakland and Berkeley, California, one clinic is working with local officials to bring Covid-19 vaccines directly to unhoused people.

"We've really seen Covid infiltrate ... this population that's so marginalized from society," said Dr. Jason Reinking, a street medicine doctor with Oakland's LifeLong Medical Care, which has partnered with Alameda County to provide health care and vaccines to those experiencing homelessness.

Hishimu Courtney, who lives in a homeless encampment in Oakland, receives a vaccine dose from a LifeLong Medical Care nurse.

"We flipped the medical paradigm on its head. We essentially bring care directly to people instead of waiting for people to come to care."

LifeLong Medical Care originally administered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, until Johnson and Johnson ones became available, according to Reinking. The clinic said it is now administering the one-dose J&J vaccine to unsheltered people in the community.

