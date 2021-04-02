April the Giraffe, who became a worldwide sensation for giving birth in 2017, has died

(CNN) April the Giraffe, who became an internet celebrity by giving birth on a YouTube livestream in 2017, has died at the age of 20.

The beloved animal was euthanized at the recommendation of her veterinarians due to her worsening arthritis, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced in a Facebook post on Friday.

"We grieve with her many fans, near and far, as we say goodbye to the giraffe that can be credited with making a foothold for giraffe and giraffe conservation awareness in the 21st century," the post read. "While her hoofprints in her yard will erode in time, the imprint she has made on the hearts of people around the world will never fade."

April's veterinarians noticed the giraffe was showing notable signs of osteoarthritis in the summer of 2020. Despite their extensive efforts -- which included joint supplements, pain medications, dietary changes, hoof trimming and padded flooring in her barn -- she continued to lose mobility.

