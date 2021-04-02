Alabama bill to allow yoga in schools stalls as opponents fear its ties to Hinduism

(CNN) An Alabama bill that would reverse a 28-year ban on yoga instruction in public schools has stalled in committee after opponents claimed the practice would introduce Hinduism into public schools.

The bill, introduced earlier this year by Rep. Jeremy Gray, would remove the ban on yoga, allowing K-12 students enrolled in public school to take the class as an elective. Whether the class is offered would be left up to local boards of education, but the bill would allow the class to be presented as an option.

"I can give you a ton of reasons why yoga is beneficial and those reasons are backed by studies and data," Gray said in an email to CNN. "There is no study to my knowledge that says doing yoga exercise converts people to Hinduism."

Yoga would be valuable to students, Gray argues, not just for its physical benefits -- improving balance, flexibility and core strength -- but also for its mental health benefits. Across the country, suicide rates have been rising. In Alabama, they are higher than the national average , with 17 people between the ages of 15 and 24 dying by suicide per 100,000 people. Yoga, Gray says, could help students deal with stress and anxiety.

"You see these patterns where if you have trauma as a young person, it follows you as an adult," Gray said Thursday during an appearance on PBS . "I think that yoga has a component of self-care."