(CNN) Australian Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his brother Dru have been found guilty of trying to smuggle hundreds of kilograms of cocaine valued at more than $150 million into the country in 2018, CNN affiliate Nine News reported.

Nathan Baggaley, who won two silver medals at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, and his brother had pleaded not guilty.

But a Brisbane jury found both men guilty following a two-week trial, Nine News reports.

CNN has reached out to the crown prosecutor Ben Power and representatives to the brothers for comment.

Dru Baggaley and another man were arrested in the summer of 2018 after law enforcement intercepted their boat, according to Nine News.

