World Autism Awareness Day 2021: What you need to know

(CNN) In many ways, Kevin "Knox" Johnson III is just like most 8-year-olds.

The kid enjoys building marble runs. He's obsessed with knock-knock jokes. In school, he excels at math and learning languages. He also loves to sing along to musicals, and he dreams about sharing with the world the beats he makes in GarageBand.

But the Baltimore boy is different from other kids in one major way: He is autistic, and his mother said he embraces that as a superpower.

"My son is joyful and whimsical and always fun to be around," said Jennifer White-Johnson, Knox's mom. "From the very beginning of his life, I have worked to make sure I am giving him the tools to be confident in his identity and comfortable with his unique skills, his differences and the beauty of the person he is."

While the Johnson family celebrates autism every day, the party is particularly meaningful on April 2, annual World Autism Awareness Day. This is an event that encourages awareness about the existence of autism and the roughly 4 million autistic individuals around the world.

Read More