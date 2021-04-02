(CNN) —

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

It’s officially spring! March saw readers shopping for products to tidy up, stay healthy and show their pets some extra TLC. From silk pillowcases to vet-approved dog toothpaste, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in March.

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock

We love this simple yet polished digital clock for its easy-to-read text, loud (but not jarring!) alarm and motion-sensing display so much we had to name it the best alarm clock of 2021.

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Ready for spring cleaning? Stash winter clothes, extra linens and more in this large capacity storage bag (and check out more of our home organization faves here).

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Prep your avocado toast faster than ever with this clever gadget, which “pits, splits and slices” (and has 16,000 5-star ratings).

Fishers Finery 25mm Mulberry Silk Pillowcase ($44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fishers Finery 25mm Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases are gentler on skin and hair than standard cotton, and claim to reduce both wrinkles and frizz. This luxurious, machine-washable model from Fishers Finery is our pick for the best silk pillowcase around.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($19.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths

Stop hoarding paper towels and pick up a pack of these reusable, eco-friendly dish clothes instead, which we reviewed here. Not only are they sturdy enough to scrub away messes, but you can also toss them in the washing machine when you’re done cleaning.

Colorfulkoala Women’s High-Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length (starting at $25; amazon.com)

Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's High-Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length

Our favorite budget leggings of 2021 are soft, supportive and surprisingly durable — though at this price, it’s no big deal if you want to scoop up a few extra pairs!

Cleverfy Shower Steamers ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers

These shower bombs will fill your bathroom with lush scents like eucalyptus, lavender and grapefruit. Just place a “fizzy” in the corner of your shower, turn on the water and breathe deep.

Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light

The secret to a good selfie is good lighting, and the secret to good lighting is a ring light. Our pick for the best one money can buy is Emart’s 10-inch light, which comes with a tripod mount and features multiple light modes and brightness levels.

Mzoo Eye Mask ($17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mzoo Eye Mask

Readers continue to love this bestselling, ultra-comfortable eye mask, which has nearly 30,000 5-star ratings.

Wyze Smart Scale ($31.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Wyze Smart Scale

Keep your post-quarantine fitness resolutions going strong with the best smart scale of 2021. Wyze’s scale measures everything from weight to bone mass, and syncs up with lots of common fitness apps so you can track your goals over time.

Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer ($47.98, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Braun’s no-touch thermometer scored top marks in our testing, thanks to its accuracy, consistency and ease of use.

TubShroom Ultra Edition ($13.98, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon TubShroom Ultra Edition

A must-have for anyone with long hair (or living with someone with long hair), the TubShroom Ultra is an ingenious and wildly popular gadget that prevents drains from clogging, and was one of our bestselling products of 2020.

Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame ($12.91; amazon.com)

Amazon Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame

Whether you’re still working from home or finally going back to the office, these single-serve packs of roasted edamame make for a delicious and healthy workday snack.

Vicks ComfortFlex Digital Thermometer ($9.98, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Vicks ComfortFlex Digital Thermometer

If you’re looking to save money and don’t need no-touch capabilities, the Vicks ComfortFlex Digital also scored highly in our thermometer testing and is an excellent budget pick.

Whellen Selfie Ring Light (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Whellen Selfie Ring Light

Our choice for the best portable ring light clips directly to your phone for a glow on the go.

Burt’s Bees Dander-Reducing Wipes ($5.83, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Burt's Bees Dander-Reducing Wipes

A must-have for cat parents, these pH-balanced wipes make it easy to clean and condition cats’ fur and skin.

Vet’s Best Brush and Enzymatic Toothpaste Set ($7.99, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Vet's Best Brush and Enzymatic Toothpaste Set

This triple-headed toothbrush is designed to make cleaning dogs’ mouths simple, though you can also just apply the enzymatic toothpaste with your finger. Because you love your dog, but not their breath! (Shop more vet-recommended dog supplies here.)

Our Moments Couples: 100 Thought-Provoking Conversation Starters for Great Relationships ($18.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Our Moments Couples: 100 Thought-Provoking Conversation Starters for Great Relationships

Get to know your partner better than ever with this pack of conversation starters, designed to prompt deeper, more meaningful conversations between loved ones.

JW Pet Megalast Ball (starting at $6.95; amazon.com)

Amazon JW Pet Megalast Ball

Tennis balls can actually wear down your dogs’ teeth, so grab one of these lightweight, bouncy balls to toss around instead. A hollow center means you can fill them with treats, and they even float!

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Face and Body Mask ($14.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Face and Body Mask

This calcium bentonite clay mask (which boasts more than 35,000 5-star ratings) isn’t just great for treating maskne: you can also use it for soothing foot soaks, to remove hair build up and even as a natural deodorant.