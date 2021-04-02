(CNN) —

For many of us, it’s been a while since we thought to refresh our wardrobe — disregarding the orders upon orders of sweatpants, cozy robes and miscellaneous loungewear. But now that it may be getting safer and safer to transition back to “normal” life, getting reacquainted with real clothes is imminent. Where better to start our search for new pieces than Nordstrom?

The retailer seemingly has it all, but to fashion insiders it’s a coveted place to discover the latest and greatest in the industry. “Nordstrom is a great place to shop,” says Los Angeles-based celebrity fashion stylist Erin Noël. “I am always able to find basics for my clients, but also pick up trend forward items as well.”

This spring and summer, Noël is seeing the neutral color palette that took over 2020 continue through the warmer season, along with pops of color like orange, pink and blue. She explains that “Styles are more relaxed — wide leg pleated trousers, puff sleeve empire waist dresses (thanks “Bridgerton“) and a general relaxed feel are still on trend as we are easing back into life.” She also recommends swapping your round toe sandal for a square toe if you want to stay hip to shoe trends too. For men, she loves the utility jacket, noting that bomber jackets are back in style, and the resurgence of ‘70s influence with sweater vests and suede jackets.

However, if your closet isn’t already loaded with pieces like these or you’re on a budget — don’t fret. You can totally incorporate trends into your wardrobe without breaking the bank. “Find a piece that works for you so you can mix and match with what you already have, instead of trying to buy every trend,” explains Noël. “I really believe in purchasing quality over quantity.”

With this guidance in mind, we’ve scoured through the Nordstrom site for top-rated clothes, shoes and accessories, for men and women, under $100 that we and Noël recommend adding to cart before they sell out.

Women’s fashion

Floret Studios Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress ($89; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Floret Studios Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

This puff sleeve midi dress is a favorite of Noël’s, which is no surprise because it gives major spring romance vibes with its sweetheart neckline and ruffle details.

___________________________________________________________________________

Wayf Ventura Palazzo Pants ($69; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Wayf Ventura Palazzo Pants

Comfort is key nowadays, as we begin to venture outside more and more this year. Do yourself a favor and grab a pair of these palazzo pants recommended by Noël that won’t sacrifice style for ease of mind.

___________________________________________________________________________

Zelie For She Wilderness Cozy Crop Tank & Maxi Skirt ($99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zelie For She Wilderness Cozy Crop Tank & Maxi Skirt

“Matching sets for women are still in fashion — ditch the sweatpants, and find a chic set that you can wear out and about,” encourages Noël. Even better: You can obviously wear these pieces separately too.

___________________________________________________________________________

Wayf Aliso Sleeveless Crop Top ($48; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Wayf Aliso Sleeveless Crop Top

This top by Wayf combines two trends we’ve been seeing everywhere: a boxy shoulder and a tie-waist detail that’s too cute to pass on.

___________________________________________________________________________

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are easily one of our favorite Nordstrom finds for being versatile enough to wear around the house or dress up for an errand run.

___________________________________________________________________________

Topshop Cut & Sew Mini Sweatshirt Dress ($34.84, originally $52; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Topshop Cut & Sew Mini Sweatshirt Dress

Post-quarantine, we aspire to only wear dresses made out of the same material as our beloved sweats. Better yet: We love that the puff sleeves and waist tie give the dress a stylish touch.

___________________________________________________________________________

Wayf Ripton Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress ($69; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Wayf Ripton Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress

If you’re looking for a “Bridgerton”-esque dress as Noël describes, this babydoll number will do the trick. Available in black and mauve, this dress is made from a daisy textured fabric that will suit any body type.

___________________________________________________________________________

Free People Speed Dial Bodysuit ($30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Free People Speed Dial Bodysuit

The amount of outfits we can think to pair with Free People’s Speed Dial Bodysuit are endless — especially if we get one in every color.

___________________________________________________________________________

Wayf Gillian Ribbed Tank Dress ($68; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Wayf Gillian Ribbed Tank Dress

Wayf’s Gillian Ribbed Tank Dress will be every bit as comfortable as it is stylish, especially because it’s available in three spring-worthy colors and a lovely midi length.

___________________________________________________________________________

Fourteenth Place Stripe Puff Sleeve Midi Dress ($69; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Fourteenth Place Stripe Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

This midi dress by Fourteenth Place is made of a sweet baby blue white stripe fabric, with puff sleeves and flowy skirt for a number that’s recommended by Noël herself and is just as versatile as our other favorite nap dresses.

Men’s fashion

Topman Icon Bomber Jacket ($65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Topman Icon Bomber Jacket

Already ditched your bomber jacket from circa 2016? Available in black or khaki, this one will pair well with whatever outfit comes to mind.

___________________________________________________________________________

Vintage 1946 Sunny Modern Fit Stretch Twill Chinos ($57.99, originally $115; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vintage 1946 Sunny Modern Fit Stretch Twill Chinos

Style these chinos that are nearly half off with practically anything whether it’s loafers or sneaker fit for a day of adventure.

___________________________________________________________________________

Champion Reverse Weave Crew Sweatshirt (starting at $30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Champion Reverse Weave Crew Sweatshirt

A Champion crewneck sweatshirt is a wardrobe staple for people no matter their style. Keep in mind it’ll make a stellar layering piece in unpredictable weather.

___________________________________________________________________________

Topman Mason Skinny Fit Jeans ($66; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Topman Mason Skinny Fit Jeans

Word on the street is that skinny jeans are out of style (said street being Gen Z on TikTok), but we think this top-rated faded blue pair by Topman still has a modern fit that’s perfect for spring.

___________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt ($59.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt

Whether you have a reason to dress up nowadays or not, you’ll want to have a new dress shirt ready to wear — particularly one like this that’s wrinkle-resistant.

___________________________________________________________________________

Topman Solid Corduroy Button-Up Shirt ($55; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Topman Solid Corduroy Button-Up Shirt

This warm brown, soft corduroy number will make for a great layering piece in your wardrobe and even makes a statement on its own.

___________________________________________________________________________

Cutter & Buck Douglas Merino Wool Blend V-Neck Sweater Vest ($70, originally $100; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Cutter & Buck Douglas Merino Wool Blend V-Neck Sweater Vest

Yeah — we’re surprised to see sweater vests making a comeback too. This sand-colored, merino wool vest is a great way to hop on the trend without being too showy.

___________________________________________________________________________

Madewell Garment Dyed Crewneck Sweatshirt ($79.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Madewell Garment Dyed Crewneck Sweatshirt

The faded hue of this Madewell crewneck sweatshirt, in blue or pink, gives a vintage feel as if you pulled it off the rack of your favorite thrift store.

___________________________________________________________________________

Patagonia Go To Regular Fit Short Sleeve Shirt ($69; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Patagonia Go To Regular Fit Short Sleeve Shirt

“Statement shirts, in a print or solid color, are a great way to dress up a pair of trousers,” says Noël. This slim-fit option is even designed to resist wrinkles.

___________________________________________________________________________

Adidas Munchman Graphic Tee ($40; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Adidas Munchman Graphic Tee

We love a minimalist-style graphic tee. This Adidas one pays homage to the 1981 electronic game Munchman through the abstract design on the front and back.

Shoes & accessories

BP. Ring Handle Classic Clutch ($35; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom BP. Ring Handle Classic Clutch

We can’t believe this expensive-looking clutch is less than $40. It features a tortoise-patterned ring handle against a faux-leather construction for a bag you’ll want to carry again and again.

___________________________________________________________________________

Vince Camuto Aslee Two Strap Slide Sandal ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vince Camuto Aslee Two Strap Slide Sandal

Our fashion insider says we should incorporate square-toed shoes into our wardrobe, so we can’t resist adding this Vince Camuto sandal to cart.

___________________________________________________________________________

8 Other Reasons x Jenn Im Lulu Imitation Pearl Drop Earrings ($36; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom 8 Other Reasons x Jenn Im Lulu Imitation Pearl Drop Earrings

Your colleagues won’t be able to stop starring at these stunning pearl drop earrings over Zoom, which were designed in collaboration with fashion vlogger Jenn Im.

___________________________________________________________________________

Le Specs Entitlement 57mm Sunglasses ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Le Specs Entitlement 57mm Sunglasses

These sunglasses by Le Specs will never go out of style, with their dark, oversized lens surrounded by a timeless tortoise frame.

___________________________________________________________________________

Herschel Supply Co. Hank RFID Bifold Wallet ($38; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Hank RFID Bifold Wallet

If you’re in the market for a new wallet, give this Herschel Bifold option a spin. We particularly love its navy and tan color-blocking.

___________________________________________________________________________

Madewell Dome Ring ($28; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Madewell Dome Ring

A chunky ring like this one by Madewell is simplistic and eye-catching — perfect to subtly draw attention to that fresh manicure.

___________________________________________________________________________

Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage Sneaker ($100; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker

Meet your new everyday sneaker: the Nike Blazer Mid ‘77s that’ll make you wonder why you didn’t add them to your shoe rotation sooner.

___________________________________________________________________________

House of Want Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag ($78; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom House of Want Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

This baby by House of Want is Noël’s under-$100 handbag pick, and we can seriously see why. The simplistic shoulder bag is available in eight fun shades and even features a stylist chunky chain strap detail.

___________________________________________________________________________

Steve Madden Faraway Chained Mule ($69.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Steve Madden Faraway Chained Mule

The Steve Madden Faraway Chained Mule, made of raffia textile, will have you feeling like you’re on a tropical vacation, even if you may be just sitting in your office.

___________________________________________________________________________

Adidas Relaxed Baseball Cap ($19.50, originally $26; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Adidas Relaxed Baseball Cap

A baseball cap is a great way to mask any bad hair day, or simply add a sporty touch to your OOTD.