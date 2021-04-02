(CNN) —

The chance to interact with colleagues, an ergonomically designed office space, catered lunches and the buffer between work and home all look like sweet perks now compared to the possible isolation and boredom of working alone, as many Canadians have been during lockdown.

You can try to mitigate many of these challenges by staying in contact with your colleagues, investing in some ergonomic future to redesign your home office with comfort in mind and by taking a walk before you start work as a sort of faux commute. But if what you’re really missing, though, is coffee shop visits, the 3 p.m. caffeine pick-me-up and that fancy coffee machine in the break room, then why not create your own coffee station right in your home office?

With a few basics from Amazon, you can create the perfect nook that feels just like your favourite coffee shop and enjoy delicious coffee all day long. Read on for some options to improve your next cup of joe.

Create your coffee corner

Although it may be more convenient to set up your coffee station in the kitchen, you can put it just about anywhere as long as you have access to an outlet. Right next to your desk might work for you, especially if you need a jolt of caffeine to start work.

You’ll need a table or desk to set out supplies, including your coffee machine, spoons, mugs and coffee. You might also want to add a little design flair and make this corner pop with some wall decoration and shelves.

Vasagle Storage Cabinet ($129.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Vasagle Storage Cabinet

This compact free-standing cabinet is the perfect choice for smaller spaces and has three open shelves for storing coffee accessories, such as pods and mugs. An additional two shelves are hidden behind the door, which opens with a gentle press.

Hoanvi 2-Tier Coffee Condiment Organizer ($39.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Hoanvi 2-Tier Coffee Condiment Organizer

With two shelves and a cup holder, this organizer gives you quick access to all your coffee supplies. Place it directly on your table or shelving unit, or mount it to the wall with the included hardware.

Emaison Coffee Mug Holder ($42.84; amazon.ca)

Amazon Emaison Coffee Mug Holder

This cute and kitsch sign doubles as a mug holder and gives your coffee snug a little personality. The eight hooks are specifically spaced apart to prevent mugs from banging into one another and chipping.

Drip coffee machines

Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker ($119.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker

We tested the best drip coffee makers and loved this option, which we rated as best overall. It’s a versatile machine with the option to make 1 to 4 cups or a whole pot. We found it made a reliably good cup of coffee for a great price.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBG 59616 10-Cup Coffee Brewer With Glass Carafe ($396.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Technivorm Moccamaster KBG 59616 10-Cup Coffee Brewer With Glass Carafe

When only the best will do, this upscale 10-cup coffee brewer is a perfect choice. Named the luxury pick for 2021, it impresses on your counter with an old-school design and produces a coffee so smooth you’ll be a convert after the first brew.

Krups Simply Brew Compact Filter Drip Coffee Maker ($49.90; amazon.ca)

Amazon Krups Simply Brew Compact Filter Drip Coffee Maker

This compact and affordable 5-cup machine is available to ship right away and has great reviews. It also has a function to stop the brew and pour yourself a cup if you simply cannot wait for it to finish.

Black+Decker Coffee Maker ($18.98; amazon.ca)

Amazon Black+Decker Coffee Maker

For a budget option, this machine is a real steal at under $20. It features an easy-to-clean permanent filter, negating the need for paper filters.

Single-serve coffee makers

Illy Francis Francis X7.1 IperEspresso Machine ($325; amazon.ca)

Amazon Illy Francis Francis X7.1 IperEspresso Machine

This one-touch machine from he coffee experts at Illy certainly makes a statement in bright classic red. Just pop in an Illy IperEspresso capsule and enjoy café-quality coffee in seconds. It also features a steam wand for perfect lattes and cappuccinos.

Keurig K-Café Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker ($198.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Keurig K-Café Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker

We tested the best single-serve coffee makers and found this K-Café maker from Keurig to be a great option, even though it didn’t win the top spot. The large water reservoir means you can fill it up in the morning and have quick, easy-to-make cups all day long.

Sboly Single-Serve Coffee Maker ($79.95; amazon.ca)

Amazon Sboly Single-Serve Coffee Maker

This sleek and small machine will fit on even the smallest of coffee nooks, and we voted it the best budget single-serve coffee maker. It’s a versatile machine that can be used with both ground coffee and capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville ($201.65; amazon.ca)

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

This stylish chrome coffee maker can brew two sizes using different capsules for either regular coffee or espresso. Plus, each machine comes with a complimentary gift of Nespresso capsules so you can enjoy your coffee right away.

The best Canadian coffee

The Artery Community Roasters Roaster’s Pack ($55.99; thearterycommunityroasters.com)

Amazon The Artery Community Roasters Roaster's Pack

You can feel good about your purchase of specialty coffee from Ottawa-based The Artery Community Roasters. Not only is all of its coffee ethically sourced, but it also has a socially conscious enterprise that exclusively hires people living with disabilities and pays them a fair wage. This Roasters pack includes three incredible coffees and is available to be shipped via Canada Post throughout Canada.

Spirit Bear Coffee Company Sampler Pack ($10; spiritbearcoffeecompany.com)

Amazon Spirit Bear Coffee Company Sampler Pack

Try a sampler pack from Spirit Bear Coffee Company and you’ll experience its Orca dark roast, Eagle medium roast, Frog breakfast blend and Thunderbird dark French. Enjoy the organic-certified and free-trade coffee from this indigenous company with free shipping across Canada on orders of a minimum of $100.

Kicking Horse Coffee ($9.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Kicking Horse Coffee

Make a one-off purchase to try this organic and fair-trade coffee roasted in the Rocky Mountains and we bet you’ll be back to sign up for a subscription through Amazon. This medium roast is so named after the Three Sisters Mountains and is rated highly among coffee aficionados.

Coffee accessories for java junkies

Aerolatte Milk Foamer ($37.70; amazon.ca)

Amazon Aerolatte Milk Foamer

We tested the best coffee accessories and noted that this Aerolatte milk foamer is “beloved” by the Underscored team. It makes either hot or cold drinks a frothy delight and is powered by two AA batteries.

Gold-Plated Stainless Steel Espresso Spoons, 8-Pack ($20.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Gold-Plated Stainless Steel Espresso Spoons, 8-Pack

Jazz up your coffee station with these gold spoons that have a shiny mirror finish and are perfect for scooping ground coffee or beans. They also come in black, silver or rose gold.

Acecar Coffee Wall Decorations ($46.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Acecar Coffee Wall Decorations

This vintage-style, light-up sign makes a cute addition to your coffee corner and might just make your home office your new favourite coffee spot.

Lifver 20-Ounce Coffee Mugs ($39.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Lifver 20-Ounce Coffee Mugs

This 5-star-rated set of four coffee mugs features a speckled glaze design with four different internal colours. The large egg-shaped design will look great on your coffee station and delivers the perfect dose of caffeine.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer ($24.51; amazon.ca)

Amazon Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

We’ve all forgotten about a freshly brewed cup of coffee and then found it stone cold and been left disappointed. Keep your cup of joe hot even if you’re interrupted by a phone call, kids or an impromptu meeting with this clever gadget.