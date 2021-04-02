(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our favorite humidifier, discounted cookware from Sur La Table and savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone. All that and more below.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

What’s cooler than a smartphone that’s foldable? A foldable smartphone that’s also on sale. Samsung just dropped the MSRP of its Galaxy Z Fold 2 from $1,999.99 to $1,799.99, which means that with an eligible trade-in, you could snag the device for as low as $1,199.99. We praised the phone for its durability, improved hinge and impressively sized display in our full review last year. Read more of our thoughts on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 here.

The Container Store The Container Store

Get organized at The Container Store’s Kitchen and Pantry Sale, where you can save 20% on all the storage you need for your fridge, pantry, drawers and more. Plus, with 20% off Elfa-designed pantries, It’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to kick off your spring cleaning projects.

Amazon Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $186.04 — the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year — at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

Amazon TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier

If winter has done a number on your skin, consider picking up our top pick for best humidifier, now a few dollars off at Amazon. The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier has a 4-liter tank to ensure 12 to 30 hours of continuous use, and it automatically shuts off when the tank is empty or lifted up. It’s designed to work in rooms up to 322 square feet — perfect for most bedrooms or home offices.

Via the LED display, you can choose between three mist levels, set your desired humidity level and find out the current humidity level of your room. When it’s time for bed, simply set the humidifier to sleep mode to shut off the screen, or opt to turn on the built-in nightlight. It’s the best way to add some moisture to your home and some savings to your wallet right now.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Cookware Event is on, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 55% off.

Just over 150 items are on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, Green Pan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ($46.50, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Soundcore Life Q20

If you’re in need of a solid pair of headphones but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $46.50 (just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for an extra 5% off at checkout), and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

Case-Mate

Case-Mate Case-Mate

Underscored readers can snag exclusive savings on all their tech case needs. For a limited time, Case-Mate is offering 25% off all full-price products on its site when you use code CNN25. It’s the perfect deal for those looking for a tech refresh this spring. And for even more savings, be sure to check out the brand’s Spring Cleaning Sale, featuring up to 60% off a range of cases and more with code SPRING60. (If you want to take advantage of both offers, you’ll need to place two separate orders — the codes won’t stack.)

Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak Frank And Oak

Sustainable clothing brand Frank And Oak is beloved for its stylish basics that take all the guesswork out of getting dressed. And right now the brand is having its biggest sale of the year: Take 25% off sitewide at the Spring Sale when you use code SPRING25 at checkout. It’s the ideal opportunity to stock up on wardrobe basics for a new season.

Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot ($224.99 with code PAYLESSCR, originally $499.99; ebay.com)

eBay Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a refurbished Roomba at eBay. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts five times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.

This Roomba moves throughout your home thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just under $225 when you use code PAYLESSCR at checkout, this refurbished robo vac will likely sell out quickly.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($33.50, originally $55.95; amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid

Amazon has cooked up a price drop on our favorite nonstick pan. The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid is down to $33.50, and it’s the one pan you’ll want on hand for all your basic cooking needs. Thanks to its significant depth, the T-fal can handle everything from frying up eggs to prepping rice and stews.

Old Navy

Old Navy

Get new fashions for a new season with up to 60% off storewide at Old Navy. Styles for the whole family are as low as $8, including plenty of florals and pastels that would make for perfect Easter outfits. Plus, you’ll get an additional 20% off your order (including clearance items!) when you shop online through tomorrow, no promo code necessary.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom

There’s only a week left to shop Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, featuring up to 50% off thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more.

Burrow

Burrow Burrow

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Spring Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through April 11 you can save up to $750 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code TULIP.

Echo Show 10 ($209.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 10

If you’re looking to add Alexa to your home, now’s your chance to pick up the Echo Show 10 — Amazon’s latest, most advanced smart display — at an all-time low price. This device’s 10-inch display sits atop a motorized circular base, allowing it to automatically spin to keep you in frame during video chats or to keep content in your line of vision, and right now it’s $40 off at $209.99. Plus, it boasts all the Echo Show features you’re already familiar with, like access to entertainment streaming services and, naturally, the famously helpful voice assistant. For more information, read our full review.

Loftie Clock ($129, originally $165; byloftie.com)

Loftie Loftie

Loftie is here to replace your smartphone as your alarm clock. Snag the sleek, smart device for just $129 (this discount is automatically applied at checkout), down from its usual price of $165. Not only does it wake you up and wind you down with tons of soothing sounds, it also features wellness content like built-in meditations, white noise capabilities, a night light and more snooze-worthy (in a good way!) features. Read more about Loftie in our full review here.

Macy’s

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down over 80,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the VIP Sale. Use code VIP to take anywhere from 10% to 30% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods (like a top-rated Clinique moisturizer), a Sealy Posturepedic mattress, a Nespresso (that happens to be our pick for best single-serve coffee maker) and much, much more.

Life Is Good

Life Is Good Life Is Good

Life is good, but this exclusive sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Use code CNN15 to take 15% off full-price items, plus get free shipping. This deal lasts through April, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.