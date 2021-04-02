Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi charged with violating state secrets as wireless internet shutdown begins

(CNN) Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with violating the official secrets act, her lawyer said Thursday, as the ruling military junta cut all wireless internet services in the Southeast Asian country until further notice.

Suu Kyi's charge of breaking the British colonial-era law is the fifth and most serious charge leveled against her since the military seized power in a coup on February 1. A conviction can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years, according to Reuters.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have repeatedly filled streets across the country for nearly two months in protest over the military's bloody takeover, which overthrew Suu Kyi's elected National League for Democracy (NLD) government over claims of election fraud, and installed a ruling military junta.

Suu Kyi and other government officials have been detained since the coup. She faces four other charges, including violating the import-export law and prohibiting publishing information that may "cause fear or alarm."

Her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told CNN Suu Kyi was charged on March 25 alongside detained Australian economic adviser Sean Turnell and several other advisers. He said he was only informed of the new charge on March 30.

Read More