This was excerpted from the April 2 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) The trial into George Floyd's death was never going to be comfortable to watch. But trauma in the courtroom is mounting every day, projecting a compelling and tragic drama across America.

Eventually, the trial will narrow in on the question of whether police officer Derek Chauvin is guilty or not of murder or manslaughter after restraining Floyd with a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes last May.

But trials are also about the constructing of stories, as skillful lawyers build competing narratives surrounding alleged crimes, the backstory leading to the fateful moment and character sketches of those involved.

Testimony so far is creating a rich tapestry of daily life at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, where the notorious events unfolded. And the dignity and decency of a multi-racial group of witnesses — whom one prosecution lawyer "a veritable bouquet of humanity" — has created some of the most affecting moments yet: Videos showed witnesses pleading with Chauvin to let Floyd get up as he cried for his mother, or to call an ambulance after he lost consciousness.

Bystander Charles McMillan, a 61-year-old man who had appeared composed and confident on the stand was reduced to sobs as prosecutors played video of Floyd's arrest. McMillan had tried to convince Floyd to get into the police car before he was pinned down on the street. Store clerk Christopher Martin testified that he feels "guilt" because he wonders if he had not challenged a $20 bill Floyd used to buy cigarettes, the awful cycle of events could have been avoided.

Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, gave testimony about Floyd's life.

Read More