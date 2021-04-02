'We hope to get our pilots alive,' Nigerian air force says, as military plane disappears from radar

(CNN) The Nigerian air force says it has yet to establish the whereabouts of a military plane that disappeared off the radar Wednesday evening near Borno -- an insurgency troubled state in the country's northeast region.

A Nigerian air force spokesman told CNN Thursday afternoon that the fighter jet had been deployed to provide air support to ground troops, who were under fire from Boko Haram fighters before radar contact was lost.

"We don't know if there is a crash yet. We remain very hopeful that we will get our pilots alive ... we are very optimistic about that, but at the moment we can't say what has happened to the aircraft," said Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

Gabkwet did not immediately confirm how many airmen were on board the aircraft. He, however, told CNN that the missing plane was not the only fighter jet on routine operation at the time of its disappearance.

"We had two other aircraft within the vicinity, so it's strange to us that it went missing," he said.

