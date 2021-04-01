Strong winds and low tides lead to 'abnormally' low water levels in Alabama

(CNN) Strong winds are leading to abnormally low water levels in areas of Mobile Bay, Alabama.

Stephen Miller, meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mobile, explains that strong north winds at the time of low tide are to blame.

"The fact that you have strong flow right now, that's basically the cause," Miller says.

🛥️ Strong north winds have caused the water to drain out of Mobile Bay leading to abnormally low tides. This will likely continue through the day, but should improve as we approach high tide this evening. It'll remain breezy with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. #mobwx pic.twitter.com/sblPCBskRt — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) April 1, 2021

A wind advisory is in place for four states along the Gulf Coast, including Alabama. Winds of 15 -25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Water levels Thursday morning for Mobile State Docks reached a low at one point of -1.38 feet. The all-time low for that location is -2.84 feet back on January 20, 1985.