US Olympic hopefuls will be allowed to protest racial and social injustice at trials

(CNN) The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has announced that it will not sanction athletes who kneel for the national anthem at the Olympic trials in support of social or racial justice movements.

The committee released guidance for the athletes, providing examples of the demonstrations that are allowed.

They include raising a fist at the start line or podium, kneeling for the national anthem at the start line or podium, and wearing clothing that has social justice language such as "Black Lives Matter."

Athletes may also advocate vocally for their causes.

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the USOPC, commended the work of the group's Council on Racial and Social Justice.

