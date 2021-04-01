A former Oklahoma officer has been found guilty of murdering his police chief during a conference in Florida

(CNN) A former Oklahoma police officer was found guilty Wednesday in the death of his police chief while they attended a law enforcement conference in Pensacola, Florida, in 2019.

Michael Nealey was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Florida jury, according to CNN affiliate WEAR . Court records show his sentencing is scheduled for April 29.

CNN has reached out to Nealey's attorney for comment on the verdict but has not heard back.

Nealey was arrested a day after the body of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller was found in a hotel room in Pensacola in November, 2019.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a fight at the hotel where Nealey and Miller were staying for the conference.

Read More