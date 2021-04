(CNN) A man who went shopping in New Mexico came back to find his car was full of bees. Thousands and thousands of them.

He called 911, as anyone would do if they returned to a car full of insects.

Fortunately for him, the firefighter who responded also happened to be a beekeeper.

The man's car was overrun by the swarm of bees after he left his window down at an Albertson's grocery store on Sunday in Las Cruces, the fire department said on Facebook.

The bees entered the car when the man was in a grocery store.

"Firefighters learned the owner of the car returned from shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat," the post said.

