(CNN) A man who went shopping in New Mexico came back to find his car was full of bees. Thousands and thousands of them.

He called 911, as anyone would do if they returned to a car full of insects.

Fortunately for him, the firefighter who responded also happened to be a beekeeper.

The bees entered the car when the man was in a grocery store.

"Firefighters learned the owner of the car returned from shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat," the post said.

