Major League Baseball is back with a 162-game schedule and actual humans in the stands

(CNN) After an abbreviated 2020 season that is now a blur, Major League Baseball returns Thursday with all 30 teams in action before actual human spectators for a six-month, 162-game trudge to the postseason.

Fingers crossed.

Before a single pitch was thrown, the Washington Nationals announced they will be down five players for their home opener against the New York Mets.

One unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19 and four teammates and a staff member must quarantine after they were identified as having close contact with the player, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday.

"We're ready for the long haul," he said. "This is just a small blip on our radar screen."