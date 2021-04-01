An 8-year-old cancer survivor sold over 30,000 boxes of Girl Scouts cookies. She's using proceeds to help 'fellow childhood cancer warriors'

(CNN) An 8-year-old cancer survivor in San Bernardino, California, is using some of the proceeds from her Girl Scout cookie sales to give back to others fighting cancer.

Lilly Bumpus, who has been a girl scout for four years, said she sold 32,484 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, crushing the previous record of roughly 26,000 boxes sold within three months.

Bumpus' troop, which includes other childhood cancer survivors or family members of someone who has battled cancer, is allocating a majority of the funds they raised toward cancer research and feeding the homeless.

Of the more than 32,000 boxes sold, 5,200 boxes are also being donated to "fellow childhood cancer warriors in the hospitals," Bumpus, who posted the record on her Facebook page on March 23, said.

"It's just so crazy," Bumpus told CNN about her record number of sales.

Read More