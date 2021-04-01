These Florida troopers thought they were making a traffic stop. Then, they helped deliver a baby

(CNN) Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers thought they'd be conducting a routine traffic stop early Tuesday morning. But that turned into much more.

A little after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Troopers Michael Allen and Pete Christie saw an SUV speeding on a highway in Seminole County, Florida, according to an incident report.

The troopers pulled over the vehicle and the driver immediately starting waving his hands out of the front window, asking them to approach.

The driver told them his wife was having a baby.

The female passenger in the vehicle was having contractions that were about five minutes apart, the report said, but as the officers talked to the two and waited for an ambulance, her condition worsened.

