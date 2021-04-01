(CNN) In California the tulips and irises have come, the gutter is throaty with rain, and the dawn air is sweet. I don't know about you, but I am already fantasizing about some small vacation.

It's been a terrible year, and we need to heal, and it's easy to feel exhausted and also wayward, to want to get out and find some place to savor the air. Admit it: The inner school kid in you (especially the one who has been stuck home for more than a year) would rather be out playing: maybe with music, maybe with friends, maybe with mud, maybe with words.

Tess Taylor

Maybe you just want to find a good bench to sit on, with a book. You long for a little more time to daydream. You try to steal five more minutes outside at lunchtime. You want to close your eyes in the sun. That's OK: It's been many months of brutal duties. We all want to feel the life inside our lives. We all long to be set free of what is dutiful.

Perhaps that's what makes now such a good time for National Poetry Month, and why it's a good thing to take some time this year -- of all years -- to savor it. For those of us who love poetry, poetry offers just that -- time to play; time to daydream, a bit of word music, time off from what's rote. Even on busy days, reading just one poem can seem to create a bit more internal space, a way to stretch time, just as the daylight time lengthens in spring.

Hence, in April — a month devoted to poetry. Never mind that the poet TS Eliot wrote that "April is the cruelest month/ breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing/ memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain." April is a time,\ where, cruelly or kindly, a lot of organizations that don't always talk about poetry find a way to stick a poem somewhere, and a few more newspapers review poetry, and many poets read and launch books.