Win at virtual dating with body language tips from a former FBI agent

(CNN)Virtual dating is hard.
It can seem nearly impossible to make a genuine connection while constrained to the flat rectangle of a video screen, but one retired FBI agent knows there is still a lot that people can glean from a person's body language.
When on a video call, a person's body language changes tremendously compared to in-person interactions, said Joe Navarro, a retired FBI special agent and author of "Be Exceptional: Master the Five Traits That Set Extraordinary People Apart."
People are used to seeing each other in a more nuanced way, such as seeing all of the body including hand movement and changes in skin and lip color, he said.
"You don't normally focus on those things because they happen naturally, but the absence of that leaves us lacking," Navarro said.
However, there are ways to read your date's body language over video call and put your best foot forward for a successful virtual date, he said.
Making a good first impression
One of the first steps to starting off a date on a positive note is to show your hands throughout the video call, according to Navarro. Humans have a primal necessity to see each other's hands, he said, so include hand gestures when talking.
For a video call, he recommended bringing your hand motions closer to your body so they appear on the screen and slowing them down so they don't look like a blur.
If you're interested in your date, mirroring the person's body language, or isopraxis, shows that you're interested, Navarro explained. Some common examples of mirroring include sitting in the same way and copying body language like nodding.
Also be genuine and make sure you're interested in the other person instead of being interesting, said Lillian Glass, a body communication and body language expert based in Beverly Hills, California.
"This is your chance to be real and not play games and not waste time so that you can find the perfect person who's good for you," she said.
It's also important to hold the video call in a well-lit room with a clean background because it allows the other person to see you better, Glass added. If the lighting where you live isn't the best, she recommended investing in a ring light or other portable lighting device.
Signs your date likes you
You can read your date's body language to decipher if he or she is interested in you, Navarro said.