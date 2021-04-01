Win at virtual dating with body language tips from a former FBI agent

(CNN) Virtual dating is hard.

It can seem nearly impossible to make a genuine connection while constrained to the flat rectangle of a video screen, but one retired FBI agent knows there is still a lot that people can glean from a person's body language.

When on a video call, a person's body language changes tremendously compared to in-person interactions, said Joe Navarro, a retired FBI special agent and author of "Be Exceptional: Master the Five Traits That Set Extraordinary People Apart."

If you're into your date, mirroring his or her body language shows you're interested, former FBI special agent Joe Navarro explained.

People are used to seeing each other in a more nuanced way, such as seeing all of the body including hand movement and changes in skin and lip color, he said.

"You don't normally focus on those things because they happen naturally, but the absence of that leaves us lacking," Navarro said.

Read More