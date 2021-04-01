CNN 10 - April 2, 2021

Story highlights
April 2, 2021
1. What U.S. state recently passed a new voting law which is generally supported by Republicans but generally opposed by Democrats?
2. Name the historic French cathedral that was damaged by fire two years ago but is now undergoing a major reconstruction effort.
3. Name the U.S. university that has three main campuses and enrolls more than 70,000 students and says it will require most of them to have had Covid-19 vaccinations by this fall.
4. What U.S. state has been grappling with nearly historic rainfall and deadly flash flooding since storms started passing through last Saturday?
5. Name the organization that is the medical wing of the United Nations and that recently released a report into the possible origins of coronavirus.
6. This week, a container ship named the Ever Given was finally freed, allowing maritime traffic to resume flowing through what artificial waterway?
7. To help offset the potential $4 trillion cost of its new infrastructure proposal, the Biden Administration plans to increase what rate to 28 percent (from 21 percent)?
8. What theme park is testing out facial recognition technology through April 23rd, as it explores ways to offer more touch-free options in the Covid era?
9. The Microsoft technology company was recently awarded a contract that could be worth more than $20 billion to provide what materials to the U.S. Army?
10. Thursday marked what day for Major League Baseball, an event that was first held for the National League in 1876?
