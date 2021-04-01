CNN 10 - April 2, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

April 2, 2021

BLURBS

1. What U.S. state recently passed a new voting law which is generally supported by Republicans but generally opposed by Democrats?

2. Name the historic French cathedral that was damaged by fire two years ago but is now undergoing a major reconstruction effort.

3. Name the U.S. university that has three main campuses and enrolls more than 70,000 students and says it will require most of them to have had Covid-19 vaccinations by this fall.

Read More