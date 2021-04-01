(CNN) —

While peel-and-stick wallpaper tiptoed into the marketplace more than a decade ago, today the concept is omnipresent, available everywhere from bespoke artisans to mega-retailers. Why? Well, for one, there’s the obvious fact that the wallpaper is temporary, infusing us all with the peace of mind that this decor decision doesn’t come with live-with-it-forever repercussions. And in the time of Covid, when Americans have been home more than ever, finding a quick, easy and affordable way to completely reinvigorate a space has resonated with pretty much everyone.

“The number of requests I’ve received lately for wallpapered rooms has skyrocketed,” interior designer and Society6 brand ambassador Anne Sage told us. “Not surprisingly, people are looking to inject more joy into their homes — and adding color or pattern to the walls enables them to do exactly that. Unlike traditional wallpaper, removable wallpaper is low-commitment and mess-free to install, making it the perfect weekend DIY.”

Adds Toronto-based wallpaper installer Katie Hunt, “Temporary wallpaper is perfect for so many applications, from nurseries and kids’ rooms, where you are planning to update the wallpaper in a few years, to rental properties. Or really any wall where you may want to change it up in a couple years.”

More good news: Given the paper’s sticky nature, it doesn’t require any pastes or glues to adhere to walls, making it super easy for even novices to install and virtually mess-free to remove. Did we mention you can wipe most of them down too? One last reason to cheer: Peel-and-stick wallpaper is much (much!) cheaper than its traditional, permanent counterpart, making it a feel-good decor decision we can all readily get behind.

Picking the right wallpaper for you

Given that the market is currently flooded with gorgeous peel-and-stick options — from bold patterns and colors to muted textures and designs — confidently choosing the right option for your space is no easy feat. First up: patterns! “Pops of color and pattern energize and refresh any room instantly, which is easier to consider knowing that it can be removed at any time,” advise sisters Jennifer Matthews and Julie Au, co-founders of peel-and-stick wallpaper brand Tempaper. “That said, we tend to stay away from smaller-scale patterns on oversized walls.” (For a full Tempaper wallpaper guide, go here.)

At Wayfair, shoppers are going big. “When it comes to styles, floral and botanical patterns are the most popular among our customers right now, followed by geometric prints,” Caitlin Tappan, senior category manager of wall coverings at Wayfair, tells us, adding, “[They] tend to gravitate toward blues and neutral colors like grays, whites and black tones.”

More to consider: The condition of the walls you’re working with — and how the paper will look on them. “If the walls are uneven or have a slight imperfection, I would recommend a lighter wallpaper that is less likely to show bumps, with a more dynamic pattern,” Tappan says. “Selecting a random or more organic pattern is also good to consider if the walls are uneven — and they are easier to install!”

Rest assured, though, the temporary nature of peel-and-stick wallpaper means that there really are no “mistakes” to be made in the wallpaper sector right now. “Today, design is so individualistic that it’s difficult to have a hard-and-fast rule about anything,” DecoratorsBest president and interior designer Barbara Karpf tells us. “Years ago I would have advised clients to use light colors in a small room, but black tiny rooms can make for a fabulous, intimate statement nowadays.”

Measure, measure, measure!

While there may be no hard-and-fast rules when it comes to picking a wallpaper design, the opposite is true when it comes to ordering the paper. All of the designers we spoke to agreed that measuring your space is incredibly important. “Be sure to know the width and length of a roll, and the repeat — a repeat refers to the number of inches it takes before a wallpaper’s pattern starts all over again,” Karpf explains. “Patterns need to match up so that there is a cohesive look to the installation. Calculating a repeat ensures enough wallpaper will be ordered.”

Fear not: Most sites give shoppers very specific measurement equations to determine how many rolls to order. Things to keep in mind include the height of your ceilings, the space’s total square footage and, of course, the length and width of each paper roll. Matthews and Au advise, “We always recommend that our customers round up when measuring to account for waste when aligning the pattern from panel to panel. You can always use any excess paper on an adjacent wall or on a small project, like covering a bookcase or inside drawers.”

How to prepare your space for peel-and-stick paper

Once you’ve picked your dream wallpaper, measured your space to the nth degree and clicked “order now,” it’s time to start prepping your walls. “Painting and trim work should be completed in advance of the wallpaper,” says Hunt, adding, “I recommend a neutral paint color, such as white.” Adds Matthews and Au, “We recommend a smooth surface that has been recently primed and painted with an eggshell, satin or semigloss finish.”

The key word here, folks, is smooth! Any patching and sanding should be done at least a few days prior to wallpaper installation, allowing the walls and trim (including crown molding and baseboards) to fully cure before applying the sticky paper. Also, be sure to remove any outlet or light switch covers that exist within your wallpaper landscape.

Tools to have handy on installation day include a squeegee to remove any bubbles and smooth the paper to the surface, a utility knife to cut each panel to size ahead of time and then trim excess paper, a level and a tape measure. One more thing: a step stool for the shorties out there who can’t reach the top of the ceiling!

Once the paper arrives, you’ll want to lay your wallpaper on a flat surface (ideally a floor or large tabletop) where you’ll measure and cut each panel to fit your surface. Next, use painter’s tape to attach each panel to your wall, lining up patterns as needed. And then it’s time to start sticking! If you want to avoid air bubbles, Hunt recommends to start squeegeeing from the top center, gradually smoothing downward and outward. Use your wallpaper smoothing tool to erase any bubbles, then trim excess paper at the outlet areas, moldings and baseboards with your utility knife. Lastly, take a step back and admire your DIY masterpiece!

To help revitalize your space, we’ve rounded up some of the bestselling and top-rated temporary wallpapers on the market right now, from statement-making geometric and animal-patterned designs to simple prints that will add subtle style to any room. Oh, and fear not, we’ve included the tools you’ll need on installation day too.

