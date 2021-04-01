(CNN) —

Weighted blankets’ stress-reducing superpowers are exactly what we’ve needed to curl up with over this past year. Now Bearaby — maker of a certain chunky-knit Cotton Napper throw we previously raved about — has launched its biggest, heaviest blanket yet, and it happens to be perfectly sized for two (or for just one person who likes a lot of blanket).

The Hugger ($399; bearaby.com)

Meant to replace your usual duvet cover, The Hugger is queen sized at 90 by 90 inches, and it weighs 35 pounds. It’s a bit of an investment, but when it comes to stress reduction and comfort, this blanket is designed to take you to the most chilled out of dreamlands. (And since it’s built for two, maybe your nap buddy can split the bill.)

Bearaby The Hugger

The colorblocked design in gray and white goes with pretty much any bedroom aesthetic and existing bedding, so you don’t have to worry about redoing your whole bedroom if you add this to your cart. It also comes in the brand’s signature chunky knit, which is as stylish as it is warm.

Don’t be put off by the texture as temps heat up for spring and summer, either: As we note in our review of Bearaby’s smaller Cotton Napper, the knit means “you get all the comforting weight with none of the potentially stifling heat of a traditional weighted blanket — making them ideal for those who run hot.”

You can feel good cozying up with this blanket too: It’s made from 100% organic cotton without any harmful plastics. The manufacturing process also uses 85% less water waste than conventional methods, and the blanket itself is completely compostable — not that you’d ever want to get rid of it.