Passenger train carrying 490 derails in Taiwan, with at least 41 dead and dozens injured

A busy passenger train carrying 490 people has derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, killing at least 41 and injuring dozens more, authorities said, as rescue efforts to free those trapped continue.

The eight car train, traveling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien Friday morning, causing several carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the government-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported, citing the fire department.

The train driver is among the 41 dead, according to Taiwan's Premier, Su Tseng-chang. Dozens are being treated for injures, some severe, while an unknown number of people are still stuck in carriages that were badly damaged in the accident.

A passenger climbs out of the derailed train in Hualien County, Taiwan, on April 2.

The derailment could have been caused by a vehicle which that from a slope near the tunnel, and hit the moving train, according to CNA.

A video on social media showed parts of an industrial vehicle heavy equipment, along with what looks like a car door beside the derailed train. In the video, a man can be heard saying, "Our train hit the truck. Where is this place? Qingshui Tunnel, the accident happened at Qingshui Tunnel. The train hit the truck, the truck fell off. It's lucky that I was at the later carriage -- I was at the fourth carriage."

Read More