Train derails in Taiwan, with at least 36 dead and many injured

A train carrying an estimated 350 people has derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens more, according to local officials.

The train, traveling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien late Friday morning, causing several carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.

Rescue efforts are now underway to evacuate the train, which has eight carriages, according to Taiwan's official news agency, Central News Agency (CNA). Around 60 people have been safely evacuated from the first three train carriages, reported CNA.

"Is everyone out in carriage four?" a woman is heard shouting from inside the tunnel, in images provided by the fire department.

CNA said a truck that was "not parked properly" was suspected of sliding into the path of the train. The fire department showed a picture of what appeared to be the truck's wreckage lying next to part of the derailed train.

Read More