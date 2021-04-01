Train derails in Taiwan, with at least 36 dead and many injured

A passenger train carrying an estimated 350 people has derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, killing at least 36 and injuring dozens more, authorities said.

The eight car train, traveling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien Friday morning, causing several carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the government-run Central News Agency reported, citing the fire department.

Around 60 people have been safely evacuated from the first three cars, reported the agency.

CNA said a truck that was "not parked properly" was suspected of sliding into the path of the train. The fire department showed a picture of what appeared to be the truck's wreckage lying next to part of the derailed train.

"Is everyone out in carriage four?" a woman is heard shouting from inside the tunnel, in videos provided by the fire department.

