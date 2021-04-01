Train derails in Taiwan, with at least four dead and many injured

A train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring many more, according to local officials.

The train, traveling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.

The train was carrying about 350 passengers in eight carriages, according to Taiwan's official news agency, Central News Agency (CNA).

60 people have been safely evacuated from the first three cars of the train and 27 have been sent to the hospital for treatment, CNA reported.

"Is everyone out in carriage four?" a woman is heard shouting from inside the tunnel, in images provided by the fire department.

