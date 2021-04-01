Ontario shuts down for at least a month as ICU admissions jump

(CNN) Ontario announced a province-wide "emergency brake" shutdown beginning this weekend as Canada's most populous province struggles to cope with a surge in ICU admissions that provincial leaders said they feared was fueled by rapidly spreading coronavirus variants.

"The new variants are far more dangerous than before. They spread faster and do more harm than the virus we were fighting last year," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said during a news conference in Toronto on Thursday. "This is a new pandemic. We're fighting a new enemy."

While retail shops and mails can remain open at limited capacity, there will be no indoor or outdoor dining in Ontario, and all personal care and fitness facilities will be closed. Indoor social gatherings are prohibited and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people.

Schools will remain open for in-person learning, although some Ontario students have been learning virtually since September.

In a statement released Thursday, the Ontario government said that after consultation with its chief medical officer of health and other health experts, it would impose a "provincewide emergency brake as a result of an alarming surge in case numbers and COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province."

