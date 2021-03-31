Man arrested in hate crime assault on Asian woman was out on parole for killing his mom

(CNN) The man arrested in the "hate crime assault" on a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York City was out on parole for killing his mother, police told CNN.

Brandon Elliot was arrested early Wednesday. The NYPD has recommended charges of two counts of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime and other charges.

The NYPD said Elliot is the man in the photos and videos released Tuesday by the department in their request to identify the individual near the scene Monday.

CNN is attempting to contact a lawyer for Elliot and has reached out to the Manhattan District Attorney's office for more information on whether they will pursue the charges.

Police previously said the woman was punched and kicked in midtown Manhattan by an attacker who allegedly made anti-Asian statements toward her. The brazen attack was captured on video and released by authorities.

