(CNN) A rider suffered head, wrist and ankle injuries on Monday after being ejected from a roller coaster in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The person, who has not been identified, was flung about 10 feet out of the cart and landed on the track, according to an accident report filed by Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster . The rider was taken to the hospital.

The cart was going through a curve when the passenger was ejected, said the report filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workplace Development.

Gatlinburg is a popular tourist destination in the Great Smoky Mountains, about an hour southeast of Knoxville, Tennessee.



CNN was not able to reach Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster for additional comment. A letter from the department's Amusement Devices Unit shows that the ride was given permission to reopen on Tuesday after a third-party inspector determined that the coaster met "applicable industry standards."