Three more lawsuits were filed against Deshaun Watson. Now 19 lawsuits allege sexual assault

(CNN) Three new lawsuits have been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. There are now 19 lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

The new lawsuits were filed Monday in Harris County, Texas, by attorney Tony Buzbee and allege Watson assaulted women while receiving massages during at least six sessions in 2020. The lawsuits do not name his accusers.

In all three lawsuits, Watson is accused of exposing himself to the women and purposefully touching them with his penis. One woman's suit alleges he ejaculated on her during a November 2020 massage session at her mother's home.

As with earlier lawsuits, all three of the new lawsuits allege Watson's behavior "is part of a disturbing pattern."

One lawsuit alleges Watson contacted the plaintiff through an Instagram message in October 2020. The lawsuit accuses Watson of deleting Instagram messages "as a result of the repeated lawsuits against him," and alleges he has been "contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle."

