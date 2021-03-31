(CNN) The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not married prior to their televised wedding, countering a claim made by the duchess in the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview contained plenty of revelations, including the claim that Meghan and Harry had exchanged vows in private a few days before the ceremony.

Welby married Harry and Meghan at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

"You know, three days before our wedding, we got married," said Meghan. "No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

However, Welby, who led the couple in their public vows on May 19, 2018, has now dismissed that claim.

"The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I had signed it knowing it was false," Welby said, in comments first reported by Italian newspaper La Repubblica and confirmed to CNN by Lambeth Palace.

