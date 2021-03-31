She's 14 months old and needs a drug that costs $2.1 million to save her life

(CNN) For the first few months of her life, Ayah Lundt was the picture of health.

Born in January last year at a whopping 8.3 pounds, the bubbly baby girl with dark curls and bright brown eyes hit all her developmental milestones.

By six months, she was crawling and trying new foods. Bananas and mushy broccoli were her favorites. Avocados, not so much.

Then at nine months, her progress suddenly reversed. She could not lift her head while lying down, sit on her own or clap -- all things she'd excitedly done before. Her legs caved when she tried to crawl or stand. The key red flag came when she was unable to eat oatmeal with a spoon -- something she'd done numerous times.

For a baby who loves her food, that was especially worrisome, her mother, Mary Mithika, told CNN by phone from their home in Bornholm, Denmark.