Older adults begin to catch up on all that they missed during the pandemic after Covid-19 vaccinations

(KHN)With a mix of relief and caution, older adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are moving out into the world and resuming activities put on hold during the pandemic.
Many are making plans to see adult children and hug grandchildren they haven't visited for months — or longer. Others are getting together with friends indoors, for the first time in a long time.
People are scheduling medical appointments that had been delayed and putting trips to destinations near and far on calendars. Simple things that felt unsafe pre-vaccination now feel possible: petting a neighbor's dog, going for a walk in the park, stopping at a local hangout for a cup of coffee.
"I feel I can breathe again," said Barry Dym, 78, of Lexington, Massachusetts, expressing a widely shared sense of freedom.
The rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to people 65 and older makes this possible. As of March 29, 49% of seniors in the US had been fully vaccinated while nearly 73% had received one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. (A third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, became available earlier this month and requires just one dose.)
Recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes the protection that vaccines offer. According to the CDC, people who are fully vaccinated can meet indoors without masks, without incurring significant risk. Also, they can visit relatively safely with people who haven't been vaccinated, so long as those individuals are healthy and gatherings remain small.
Still, with coronavirus variants circulating and 55,000 new infections reported daily, the CDC continues to recommend precautions elsewhere, such as wearing masks, staying physically distant in public and refraining from air travel.
How are older adults who've been fully vaccinated — a privileged group, to be sure, given the millions of seniors who've yet to get shots — balancing a desire to shed isolation with a need to stay safe amid a pandemic that's not yet over? I asked several people I've spoken with previously about their plans and their reflections on the difficult year we've been through.
Mardell Reed, 80, of Pasadena, California, told me she wasn't sure she'd get the vaccine originally, because "I was concerned about the process going so fast and drug companies maybe producing something that wasn't up to par." But she changed her mind "once we all started hearing from actual scientists rather than politicians."