Older adults begin to catch up on all that they missed during the pandemic after Covid-19 vaccinations

(KHN) With a mix of relief and caution, older adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are moving out into the world and resuming activities put on hold during the pandemic.

Many are making plans to see adult children and hug grandchildren they haven't visited for months — or longer. Others are getting together with friends indoors, for the first time in a long time.

People are scheduling medical appointments that had been delayed and putting trips to destinations near and far on calendars. Simple things that felt unsafe pre-vaccination now feel possible: petting a neighbor's dog, going for a walk in the park, stopping at a local hangout for a cup of coffee.

"I feel I can breathe again," said Barry Dym, 78, of Lexington, Massachusetts, expressing a widely shared sense of freedom.

The rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to people 65 and older makes this possible. As of March 29, 49% of seniors in the US had been fully vaccinated while nearly 73% had received one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. (A third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, became available earlier this month and requires just one dose.)

