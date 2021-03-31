(CNN) —

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic who takes the importance of recovery to heart, you’re feeling stiff from sitting at your desk day in and day out or you just enjoy a back rub at the end of a long day, massage guns are a useful tool to have on hand at home. These portable devices have become all the rage in recent years, and there’s one brand leading the massage gun revolution: Theragun.

For one day only, Theragun (now known as Therabody) is celebrating its five-year anniversary by offering CNN Underscored readers an exclusive $48 discount on two massage gun bundles — both of which include the new vibrating Wave Roller.

Just be sure to snag your new Theragun set ASAP. This deal will only be available today, and nothing is more tension-producing than missing out on some solid savings. Read more about both bundles below.

The Total-Body Recovery Set ($649, originally $748; theragun.com)

Therabody The Total-Body Recovery Set

The Total-Body Recovery Set includes the most powerful Theragun the brand has to offer, the Theragun Pro. We tested it ourselves when it first launched and were beyond impressed with the device, which comes with a high stall force that allows you to dig into your muscles by pushing the gun as hard as you can for a deep massage. Even though the Theragun Pro packs a punch, it isn’t ridiculously loud and actually quite easy to maneuver, thanks to its adjustable arm. So if you’re serious about your recovery, now’s a great time to buy, since you can nab both the Theragun Pro and the Wave Roller, which boasts five powerful vibration settings, for $649 through this exclusive link.

The Everywhere Set ($299, originally $348; theragun.com)

Therabody The Everywhere Set

For those who are always on the go, opt for The Everywhere Set. It features the Wave Roller along with the Theragun Mini, our favorite Theragun device, thanks to its compact size. The Theragun Mini is light and quiet but still has enough power to blast away your soreness. It’s ideal for those who enjoy a good massage but maybe don’t need the intensity of the Pro model. Right now you can buy both devices for just $299 via this link.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.