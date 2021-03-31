(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Steelcase office chair, a discounted Roomba robo vac and savings on styles from Frank And Oak. All that and more below.

Case-Mate Case-Mate

Underscored readers can snag exclusive savings on all their tech case needs. For a limited time, Case-Mate is offering 25% off all full-price products on its site when you use code CNN25. It’s the perfect deal for those looking for tech refresh this spring. And for even more savings, be sure to check out the brand’s Spring Cleaning Sale, featuring up to 60% off a range of cases and more with code SPRING60. (If you want to take advantage of both offers, you’ll need to place two separate orders — the codes won’t stack.)

Steelcase Steelcase Gesture Chair

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, and if you’re interested in splurging on a great one, take advantage of this deal on the Steelcase Gesture. Though we named the less expensive Steelcase Series 1 our favorite office chair (read more about that here), we still gave the Steelcase Gesture a perfect score in terms of terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now, it’s down to around $850 — about $150 off it’s usual price tag.

Frank And Oak Frank And Oak

Sustainable clothing brand Frank And Oak is beloved for its stylish basics — not to mention its monthly subscription service that takes all the guesswork out of getting dressed. And right now, the brand is having its biggest sale of the year: Take 25% off sitewide at the Spring Sale when you use code SPRING25 at checkout. It’s the ideal opportunity to stock up on wardrobe basics for a new season.

Amazon Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds

We like the sound of this deal on Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds: Right now you can score a new pair from Woot! for just $49.99, down from the list price of $99.99. We named a very similar model our top earbuds pick for workouts, as they’re super secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training — but these ones will still do the trick for those on a budget.

eBay Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a refurbished Roomba at eBay. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts five times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.

This Roomba moves throughout your home thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just under $225 when you use code PAYLESSCR at checkout, this refurbished robo vac will likely sell out quickly.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple Mac Mini, 512GB ($799.99, originally $899.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Mac Mini, 512GB

The brand-new Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now the 512GB model is down to $799.99 at Amazon from its regular price of $899.99 — the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($33.50, originally $55.95; amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid

Amazon has cooked up a price drop on our favorite nonstick pan. The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid is down to $33.50, and it’s the one pan you’ll want on hand for all your basic cooking needs. Thanks to its significant depth, the T-fal can handle everything from frying up eggs to prepping rice and stews.

Old Navy

Old Navy

Get new fashions for a new season with up to 60% off storewide at Old Navy. Styles for the whole family are as low as $8, including plenty of florals and pastels that would make for perfect Easter outfits. Plus, you’ll get an additional 20% off your order (including clearance items!) when you shop online through tomorrow, no promo code necessary.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom

There’s only a week left to shop Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, featuring up to 50% off thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more.

Burrow

Burrow Burrow

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Spring Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through April 11 you can save up to $750 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code TULIP.

Echo Show 10 ($209.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 10

If you’re looking to add Alexa to your home, now’s your chance to pick up the Echo Show 10 — Amazon’s latest, most advanced smart display — at an all-time low price. This device’s 10-inch display sits atop a motorized circular base, allowing it to automatically spin to keep you in frame during video chats or to keep content in your line of vision, and right now it’s $40 off at $209.99. Plus, it boasts all the Echo Show features you’re already familiar with, like access to entertainment streaming services and, naturally, the famously helpful voice assistant. For more information, read our full review.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s BOGO event is on now, which means you can get a second item for just $10 when you buy one at full price. Just use code BOGO at checkout to snag the special savings on more than 150 styles, including a wide range of sneakers for men, women and kids. Just be sure to shop soon so you can get the size you need before it sells out.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering 50% off hundreds of final sale styles through March 31. The discount on these last-chance looks, including favorites for men and women like Ultraboost 20s shoes, Essentials 3-Stripes tops, Cross Up 365 shorts and more, will be automatically applied at checkout to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Loftie Clock ($129, originally $165; byloftie.com)

Loftie Loftie

Loftie is here to replace your smartphone as your alarm clock. Snag the sleek, smart device for just $129 (this discount is automatically applied at checkout), down from its usual price of $165. Not only does it wake you up and wind you down with tons of soothing sounds, it also features wellness content like built-in meditations, white noise capabilities, a night light and more snooze-worthy (in a good way!) features. Read more about Loftie in our full review here.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Disney Mickey Mouse, 6-Quart ($59, originally $79; walmart.com)

Instant Pot Duo

Whether you’re a big Disney fan or just a fan of making fast, easy meals, this Instant Pot deal is for you. Right now, Walmart is marking down three 6-quart Instant Pot Duos to just $59, and both are decorated with red or white illustrations of everyone’s favorite rodent, Mickey Mouse.

For those who have yet to hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon, this multicooker does the job of seven different kitchen appliances. It’s not just a pressure cooker; it’s also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker and warmer. The stainless steel inner pot is included, along with a sealing ring, steam rack, soup spoon, rice paddle and lid holder, and you’ll find thousands of recipes and how-tos on the Instant Pot mobile app. If you’re hungry for more info, check out our full review of the Instant Pot here.

Macy’s

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down over 80,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the VIP Sale. Use code VIP to take anywhere from 10% to 30% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods (like a top-rated Clinique moisturizer), a Sealy Posturepedic mattress, a Nespresso (that happens to be our pick for best single-serve coffee maker) and much, much more.

Under Armour

Under Armour Under Armour

Gear up for warm-weather workouts (and lounging around the house) at Under Armour’s current sale. Starting today, you can take 25% off more than 2,000 spring workout styles for men and women, including tees, shorts and even sneakers. And perhaps most exciting, the activewear brand’s highly rated (and editor-favorite) Sportsmask face mask is included in the promo at two for $40.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Save on all things home for a new season at Overstock’s latest event. The Spring Red Tag Sale runs from now through April 1, so you snag up to 70% off thousands of items you need as the weather warms up, including patio furniture, outdoor dining sets and more — plus tons of deals on the basics like home office essentials, rugs and other decor. Not to mention, everything ships for free.

Life Is Good

Life Is Good Life Is Good

Life is good, but this exclusive sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Use code CNN15 to take 15% off full-price items, plus get free shipping. This deal lasts through April, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.