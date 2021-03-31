Australia marks quietest fire season in a decade

Australia's most populous state has closed out its quietest fire season in a decade, its fire service said, as the coolest and wettest summer in years offered a reprieve from the uncontrolled blazes that torched large swathes of the country in 2019 and 2020.

The current bushfire season has seen half the number of callouts in New South Wales state, at 5,500, as the previous season, the NSW Rural Fire Service said on Wednesday. This season, just 31,000 hectares (76,600 acres) of land burned across the state, compared to 5.5 million hectares (13.6 million acres) during last season's Black Summer wildfires.

The less hazardous fire conditions were underpinned by a La Nina weather pattern, which saw Australia registering its wettest weather in four years and its coolest in nine -- though it also had the downside of causing massive floods in parts of the country's east coast.

"Today marks the official end to the quietest fire season in more than a decade, a welcome and stark contrast to last year," the RFS said in a social media post.

Fires this year blackened nearly half of the World Heritage listed Fraser Island, home to the world's only tropical forest that grows on sand, off the country's northeast coast. In Western Australia state, fires burned more than 70 homes.

