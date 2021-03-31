Heavy gunfire near Niger presidential palace in attempted coup, days before President-elect's inauguration

Paris (CNN) Heavy gunfire was heard outside Niger's presidential palace early Wednesday morning in an attempted coup, an African diplomatic source has told CNN -- just two days before power is to change hands.

The diplomatic source told CNN the situation is apparently under control after an hour of heavy shelling near the presidency. Both outgoing and incoming presidents are safe, the source said, adding they could not confirm any arrests.

The incident comes two days before the swearing in of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum. The former interior minister succeeds President Mahamadou Issoufou, who stepped down after a decade in power.

Asked to confirm it was an attempted putsch, the diplomatic source said: "Yes it's the army. Which is predominately from the west of the country, which is the heartland of the opposition to Bazoum."

CNN is attempting to reach the Army and Presidency for comment.

