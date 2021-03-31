New discoveries fundamentally change the picture of human evolution in Africa

(CNN) The story of humankind's origins was thought to have largely unfolded in a cave with a sea view.

The earliest evidence suggesting that modern humans were capable of symbolic thought and complex behavior -- the use of ochre pigments paint and decorative items -- comes from coastal sites in Africa that date back to around 70,000 to 125,000 years ago. These types of objects give us insights into the human mind because they suggest a shared identity.

Archeologists had assumed that many of the innovations and skills that make Homo sapiens unique evolved in groups living by the coast before spreading inland. Predictable marine resources like shell fish and a more forgiving climate may have allowed more early humans in these areas to thrive. Plus a diet rich in sea food, which contains omega-3 fatty acids that are important for brain growth, may also have played a role in the evolution of the brain and human behavior.

However, new discoveries 600 kilometers (about 370 miles) inland in the southern Kalahari Desert contradict that view, and a new study suggests that early modern humans living in this region did not lag behind their counterparts living on the coast.

Crystals collected by early Homo sapiens in the southern Kalahari Desert 105,000 years ago.

Some 22 calcite crystals and fragments of ostrich shell -- found in the Ga-Mohana Hill North Rockshelter in South Africa and dated to approximately 105,000 years ago -- are thought to have been deliberately collected and brought to the site. The crystals serve no obvious purpose, and the researchers suggested that the ostrich shells could have been used as a water bottle.

