The full 'worm moon' helped break the logjam in the Suez Canal

Photos: Container ship freed in Suez Canal Children celebrate after the Ever Given container ship was freed in the Suez Canal on Monday, March 29. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Photos: Container ship freed in Suez Canal This satellite image was taken on Monday after the ship was dislodged. Hide Caption 2 of 21

Photos: Container ship freed in Suez Canal The Ever Given is accompanied by tugboats as it moves through the canal on Monday. Hide Caption 3 of 21

Photos: Container ship freed in Suez Canal People watch the newly refloated Ever Given on Monday. Hide Caption 4 of 21

Photos: Container ship freed in Suez Canal This satellite image shows the ship stuck in the Suez Canal on Sunday. Hide Caption 5 of 21

Photos: Container ship freed in Suez Canal Tugboats try to free the ship on Sunday. Hide Caption 6 of 21

Photos: Container ship freed in Suez Canal Workers try to dislodge the ship on Sunday. Hide Caption 7 of 21