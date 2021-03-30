The full 'worm moon' helped break the logjam in the Suez Canal

By Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Tue March 30, 2021

Children celebrate after the Ever Given container ship was freed in the Suez Canal on Monday, March 29.
Children celebrate after the Ever Given container ship was freed in the Suez Canal on Monday, March 29.
This satellite image was taken on Monday after the ship was dislodged.
This satellite image was taken on Monday after the ship was dislodged.
The Ever Given is accompanied by tugboats as it moves through the canal on Monday.
The Ever Given is accompanied by tugboats as it moves through the canal on Monday.
People watch the newly refloated Ever Given on Monday.
People watch the newly refloated Ever Given on Monday.
This satellite image shows the ship stuck in the Suez Canal on Sunday.
This satellite image shows the ship stuck in the Suez Canal on Sunday.
Tugboats try to free the ship on Sunday.
Tugboats try to free the ship on Sunday.
Workers try to dislodge the ship on Sunday.
Workers try to dislodge the ship on Sunday.
A tugboat operates on the Ever Given on Sunday.
A tugboat operates on the Ever Given on Sunday.