Mars Curiosity rover takes selfie with 'Mont Mercou'

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 3:37 PM ET, Tue March 30, 2021

NASA&#39;s Curiosity rover used two cameras to create this selfie in front of &quot;Mont Mercou,&quot; a rock formation that stands 20 feet tall.
Photos: The best photos of Mars
NASA's Curiosity rover used two cameras to create this selfie in front of "Mont Mercou," a rock formation that stands 20 feet tall.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
This perspective of Mars&#39; Valles Marineris hemisphere, from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.
Photos: The best photos of Mars
This perspective of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere, from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
This 2016 self-portrait of the Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle at the Quela drilling location in the Murray Buttes area on lower Mount Sharp.
Photos: The best photos of Mars
This 2016 self-portrait of the Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle at the Quela drilling location in the Murray Buttes area on lower Mount Sharp.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
This photo of a preserved river channel on Mars was taken by an orbiting satellite, with color overlaid to show different elevations. Blue is low and yellow is high.
Photos: The best photos of Mars
This photo of a preserved river channel on Mars was taken by an orbiting satellite, with color overlaid to show different elevations. Blue is low and yellow is high.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
The European Space Agency&#39;s Mars Express mission captured this 2018 image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole.
Photos: The best photos of Mars
The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission captured this 2018 image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its HiRISE camera to obtain this view of an area with unusual texture on the southern floor of Gale Crater.
Photos: The best photos of Mars
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its HiRISE camera to obtain this view of an area with unusual texture on the southern floor of Gale Crater.
Hide Caption
6 of 25