Galapagos airport officials find 185 baby tortoises hidden in a suitcase

(CNN) Airport authorities in the Galapagos Islands seized 185 newborn tortoises that were found wrapped in plastic in a red suitcase.

Galapagos giant tortoises are the largest living tortoises in the world and are only native to the Galapagos Islands, according to the World Wildlife Fund, which lists the giant tortoises as vulnerable

Ten of tortoises were found dead and the remaining reptiles were sent to the Fausto Llerena Tortoise Center to be cared for by experts, according to a statement from Ecuador's Ministry of Environment and Water.

Five more tortoises have died, possibly due to the stress of being separated from their habitat, the ministry said.